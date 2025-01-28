Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr plotting swap deal offer involving Sadio Mane for 22-year-old star from SPL rivals: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly working on a swap deal that will see Al-Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga join the club, with Sadio Mane heading in the opposite direction. The Saudi outfit are looking to strengthen their ranks this month after falling behind their rivals Al-Hilal in the race for the Saudi Pro League title.

Al-Nassr have sanctioned the sale of Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, leaving them light in attacking midfield. The club are willing to use a prominent member of their squad as a makeweight in their bid to find a solution to their problem.

As per @NFC1World on X, plans are in motion for the side to send Senegal international Sadio Mane to Al-Ahli this month, where he will be reunited with former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino. In his place, 22-year-old Spain U-21 international Gabri Veiga will join the Knights of Najd, having previously been linked with an exit from his club.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Veiga swapped Europe for the riches of Saudi Arabia in 2023, leaving Celta Vigo after a breakout season in LaLiga. This season, the midfielder has five goals and an assist in 16 league appearances for Al-Ahli, continuing to show his capability in front of goal.

Sadio Mane has five goals and seven assists in 17 league appearances for the Knights of Najd this season. A move to Al-Ahli will reunite him with national teammate Edouard Mendy in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has borne the burden of goalscoring as admirably as ever with 20 goals across all competitions for the side this season. The move for Veiga is likely to provide the squad with a source of goals from midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr closing in on Victor Boniface signing - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert has claimed that the Nigerian striker is the leading target for the Saudi giants, and an agreement is close.

Expand Tweet

Stefano Pioli's side are keen on signing a new striker this month and have been linked with Jonathan David, Jhon Duran, and several others. Their sights are now set on Nigeria international Boniface, who is open to joining them this month.

Victor Boniface was left out of Bayer Leverkusen training ahead of their clash against Sparta Praha in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as talks are progressing over a deal. Al-Nassr officials have travelled to Germany to hold talks regarding the financial aspect of a move for the 24-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback