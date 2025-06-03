Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ready to accept offers for 3 foreign stars in the summer: Reports

According to journalist Santi Aouna (via Al Nassr Zone on X), Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are open to offers for Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Otavio this summer. The Knights of Najd endured a disappointing 2024-25 campaign as they ended the season trophyless and missed out on next season's AFC Champions League Elite after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ad

The Ronaldo-led side will now assess their squad and look to sign reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer market return to the top places in the Saudi Pro League.

Aouna reports that Al-Nassr are ready to listen to offers for three of their top foreign stars - Mane, Brozovic, and Otavio.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned players are among a handful of highly rated stars who joined the club from Europe after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022. Marcelo Brozovic joined from Inter Milan, while Sadio Mane and Otavio were acquired from Bayern Munich and FC Porto, respectively. However, despite assembling an array of stars, Al-Nassr have failed to win any major silverware.

Brozovic has been a constant figure in Al-Nassr's midfield. The Croatian international has registered seven goals and 18 assists in 84 appearances over two seasons. Otavio, who was the club's most expensive signing (€60m) before John Duran (€77m), has 12 goals and 16 assists in 84 matches for the Knights of Najd.

Ad

Mane, on the other hand, has recorded double digits of goals and assists in his two seasons at the club. In 93 appearances, the 33-year-old Senegalese has put up 37 goals and 25 assists.

Latest update regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been one of the most talked-about topics in the offseason. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final month of his contract with Al-Nassr and is yet to sign an extension.

Ad

Ronaldo's delay in committing his future to the Riyadh-based club has led to rumors that he could join another club when his contract expires at the end of June. He has been linked with a move to various clubs participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Al-Hilal have also been rumored as a possible destination for the 40-year-old.

However, as per Santi Aouna, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a new deal with Al-Nassr and will remain at the club. The report (via Al Nassr Zone on X) adds that the club has assured the Portuguese superstar that they will build a competitive team, with him having a say on which players to sign this summer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo has been Al-Nassr's best player for the past two seasons. He has recorded 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More