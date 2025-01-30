Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ready to make final offer worth up to £90 million to sign PL superstar in January: Reports

According to journalist James Benge, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are ready to submit a second offer worth up to £90 million for Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma. The Athletic's David Ornstein had reported earlier today (Thursday, January 30) that the Seagulls rejected an offer worth £54m from Al-Nassr for Mitoma.

Mitoma joined the Seagulls in 2021 from Kawasaki Frontier for a reported €3 million fee before going on loan to Union St-Gillois. During his time in Belgium, he bagged eight goals and four assists in 29 games for the club.

The 27-year-old winger has since made 92 appearances for Brighton, bagging 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. He has also made 26 appearances for the Japanese national team, scoring eight times in the process.

Mitoma has established himself as one of the most dynamic forwards in the Premier League and Al-Nassr are keen to bring him in to help them finally secure the Saudi Pro League title.

As per James Benge, Brighton are reluctant to sell their star forward, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has set some conditions before extending his Al-Nassr contract - Reports

According to Fichajes, Cristiano Ronaldo has presented Al-Nassr with a few conditions which need to be met before he extends his contract with the club. The Portuguese legend's contract is set to expire this summer and Al-Nassr are keen to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo joined the club in January 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated just before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Real Madrid legend has been fabulous since he arrived in the Saudi Pro League, bagging 78 goals and 18 assists in 87 games for the side.

The report suggests that the Portuguese superstar has demanded that the club bring in key signings to help the side compete with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. As per the report, Ronaldo has asked the club to sign his former teammate at Manchester United and Real Madrid, Casemiro.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to have support arrive at Al-Nassr in the winter transfer window to help him lead the team to silverware in the future if he extends his time at the club.

