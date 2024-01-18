Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to play in futuristic new 45,000-seater stadium built on 200-meter cliff with LED walls

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo's club side Al-Nassr are set to play in a futuristic new 45,000-seater stadium in the future.

Al-Alami currently play at the Al-Awaal Park, which is an arena with a capacity of 25,000. The Saudi Pro League club, though, could soon move to a new stadium.

Saudi Arabia are planning to build a futuristic stadium that will have a 45,000 capacity. Apart from that, there will be hundreds of meters of LED screens that will project views from below the ground.

A lake will also be built under the stadium, and it will be erected at a height of 200 meters. The stadium is being built keeping in mind the Gulf state's bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, for which they are the sole bidder now after Australia's withdrawal.

The arena is expected to be ready by 2030. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund are financing the futuristic project through the Qiddiya Investment Company. Populous, the company that built Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, have been handed the responsibility.

The Saudi Public Investment have released a statement on their new project that stated (via The Sun):

"The futuristic venue aims to reinvent the traditional stadium concept. The lake will use rainwater capture from the stadium and the surrounding area to precool the air conditioning system."

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr will share the stadium with their city rivals Al-Hilal when the project is completed.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro shows his belief in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. He was arguably at the lowest point of his remarkable career at that point.

Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's knockout games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as his country got eliminated in the quarter-finals. He also endured a torrid season at Manchester United before leaving the club via mutual termination of his contract.

However, since joining Al-Nassr, the Portuguese legend has turned his career around. He finished 2023 with 54 goals for club and country, the most by any player in world football.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro has shown his faith in the 38-year-old, telling Chinese outlet Titan Sports:

"If Cristiano is in a team, he is there to play. It's not to be left out. That does not exist. The best are for playing, not for being left out. And quality has no age."

He added:

"Cristiano is still far from his limit. He is in excellent condition. And, I repeat, quality has no age. If he is a 14/15 year old player they will say he is too young. Very young why? He has quality, he has to play. The same with a 40-year-old player."

Cristiano Ronaldo has repaid Luis Castro's faith with his spectacular on-field performances. He has scored 24 goals and has provided 11 assists in 25 matches across competitions for Al-Nassr this term.