Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to reach verbal agreement to sign PL star for €75m fee: Reports

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr are reportedly close to bolstering their attack by finalizing a deal to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Duran. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League side are in advanced talks with the Premier League club over a €75 million fee for the striker.

Aside from the Colombian, the side have apparently approached Bayer Leverkusen over a possible move for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface. Those talks are also believed to be progressing well, but Romano claims that a deal will be struck for only one of the two. This is because of the Saudi Pro League's limit of 10 foreign players per team, with Al-Nassr already having nine among their ranks.

Duran has established himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting young talents. The 21-year-old has exhibited a penchant for scoring goals coming off the bench. He has seven goals in the league this season in just 626 minutes of action.

Unai Emery's side have Ollie Watkins to lead the line. The Englishman collected 19 goals and 13 assists last season and has already hit double digits this campaign. Thus, they are looking to cash in on Duran, with Al-Nassr ready to pay a massive fee to secure his services.

Victor Boniface also had an impressive 2023-24 season, leading the line for a Bayer Leverkusen side that had an unbeaten domestic campaign. He scored 21 and set up 10 more in 34 games last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign former teammate: Reports

Casemiro could depart Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his side Al-Nassr to consider a move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. According to the Daily Star, the Portuguese superstar wants the Saudi Pro League to bolster their midfield by adding the Brazilian.

The possible move would mark a reunion for the pair, who were teammates in Real Madrid from 2013 to 2018. In their time together, Los Blancos lifted the Champions League four times.

Al-Nassr are currently eight points off the top and lie in fourth in the table. The side are in desperate need of reinforcements in the current transfer window if they hope to ensure Ronaldo wins his first piece of silverware in the Middle East.

Attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca has already left the club, meaning a spot to sign a foreign player has opened up. With the club linked with moves for Jhon Duran and Victor Boniface, it remains to be seen if they will pursue Casemiro.

