Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to sign Bundesliga star, will pay transfer fee upwards of €60m: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have an agreement in place to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface for a fee of over €60 million, as per Sky Sports Germany. The Saudi giants have turned to the Nigeria international as their choice to replace the goals of Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca in their squad.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has exclusively revealed that an agreement has been finalized between Al-Nassr and Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Boniface. The 24-year-old will cost the Knights of Najd over €60 million, and will receive a salary of around €15 million per season.

Victor Boniface has already passed a medical to join the Saudi giants and will imminently complete his transfer to the club. The Nigerian striker has chosen to leave Bayer Leverkusen after just 18 months at the club, following a move from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023.

Boniface enjoyed an impactful spell in Germany, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 23 league appearances in his debut season. He was named the league's Rookie of the Season as they won the Bundesliga without losing a single game.

This season, Boniface has managed to score six goals in 10 league appearances for his club despite being out with a hamstring problem since November. He has been left out of the German club's squad for their Champions League game against Sparta Praha as he closes in on a move to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Victor Boniface appears set to follow in the footsteps of fellow Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa in appearing for Al-Nassr as his transfer comes closer. For a player just entering his prime, the Super Eagle will bolster the attacking ranks of Stefano Pioli's side by easing the goal-scoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr announce exit of Brazilian fan favourite

Al-Nassr have announced the transfer of fan favourite Anderson Talisca to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on a permanent basis via X. The Brazilian forward has signed a deal with Jose Mourinho's side until June 2026, having been coveted since December.

A fan favourite in Riyadh, Talisca was nicknamed Abu Souza by the club's fans as he chipped in with impressive goal-scoring numbers. He managed 25 goals in 25 appearances in his final full season at the club, with only Cristiano Ronaldo bettering his numbers.

Anderson Talisca joined Al-Nassr in 2021 and made 104 appearances for the club. He scored 76 goals and provided 10 assists as he proved his quality in the Saudi Pro League. He returns to Turkiye, where he spent two years between 2016 and 2018 on loan at Besiktas from Portuguese giants Benfica.

