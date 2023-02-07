Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr table €18 million per season contract to convince Spain superstar for Saudi move: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are monitoring the contract situation of Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who could be available this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish midfielder is yet to sort out his future with the Catalan giants, despite being in the final months of his contract at Camp Nou.

Busquets has been with the Blaugrana since 2005 and has gone on to spend over 13 good seasons with Barca's first team. At age 34, there has been much talk about his long-term future as his contract at Camp Nou expires on June 30.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed his desire to continue working with Busquets. However, there hasn't been any apparent development on the contract front.

As such, the midfielder is currently attracting transfer interest from clubs in Europe, America and the Middle East.

One club who have reportedly tabled a contract offer for Busquets in a bid to lure him away from Barcelona are Al-Nassr, the aforementioned report claims. They are willing to offer the Barca captain a two-year contract worth around €18 million person season after tax.

Ronaldo's teammate reveals the imapct his presence has had on the Al-Nassr team

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Luis Gustavo has spoken about the arrival of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr and the impact his presence has had on the team.

The Portuguese veteran secured a record-breaking deal to join the Saudi Arabian club side in January after terminating his contract with Manchester United. Ronaldo signed a three-year deal with the Saudi-based club worth around a staggering €200 million per year, which is the biggest deal in football history.

Despite the heavy expectations on his shoulders, the 38-year-old forward has scored just one goal in three appearances. He scored a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh.

Reacting to his performance, teammate Gustavo revealed that the presence of the Portuguese has made it a bit difficult for Al-Nassr as opposing teams compete more fiercely In his words, as seen in the Mirror, he said,

"Certainly, Cristiano's presence makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone.”

He continued:

“His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically,”

