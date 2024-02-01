Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte scores half-way line goal against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte scored a free-kick from 70 meters against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup on February 1.

The SPL side are playing the MLS club in the friendly tournament. Ronaldo isn't in Al-Nassr's squad due to a calf injury. Messi, meanwhile, could only make the bench after suffering a discomfort during the 3-4 defeat against Al-Hilal on January 29.

The Argentine underwent an MRI, according to Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman. He hasn't been included in the first XI as a precautionary measure.

While the superstars are absent, Laporte gave the fans a moment to savor in the 12th minute. After Al-Alami earned a free-kick in their half, the Spain international dispatched it immaculately, catching the Herons' goalkeeper Drake Callender off guard.

Watch Aymeric Laporte's belter:

Laporte's sumptuous 12th-minute strike gave the Knights of Najd a 3-0 lead. Otavio (3') and Anderson Talisca (10') have also gotten on the scoresheet for the SPL giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo is watching his team in action from the stands. Lionel Messi is on Inter Miami's bench. Whether the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner makes a substitute appearance remains to be seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Aymeric Laporte's goal against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

While Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't be in action for Al-Nassr against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, the club and Portugal captain is in the stands to support his team. His reaction to Laporte's screamer has gone viral on social media.

Ronaldo, spotted sitting alongside former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, jumped off his seat to celebrate the spectacular strike.

Checkout Ronaldo's reaction:

Al-Nassr look well on course to beat Inter Miami unless a dramatic turnaround happens in the second half of the match. They will play Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal next on February 8.