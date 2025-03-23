Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate has been offered 3 year deal from rivals Al-Hilal: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could reportedly lose defender Ali Lajami to Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal. According to NFC World on Twitter, the latter have offered a three-year deal for the defender whose contract is set to expire before the beginning of next season.

Lajami has been a fairly regular player for the side, serving as their third centre-back option behind Aymeric Laporte and Mohamed Simakan. He has made 24 appearances across all competitions, collecting one assist. Lajami joined Al-Nassr ahead of the 2020-21 season. He has tallied 117 appearances for the side in all, bagging two goals and five assists.

The Ronaldo-led side will be keen on improving the squad. They are yet to win any major silverware since the Portuguese superstar's arrival. The Knights of Najd finished five points off the top in 2022-23 while they were well behind Al-Hilal last season, finishing 14 points behind in second place.

This season, they are headed for a third-place finish behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, meaning some reinforcements could be needed. They have already signed Aston Villa's Jhon Duran in attack, spending a massive €75 million in the winter transfer window to bring him in.

"He is a 100 percent professional" - Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge praise from manager of Al-Nassr rivals

Jorge Jesus was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's drive to perform and professionalism were admirable qualities, according to Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese manager lauded the Al-Nassr star, saying (via BOLAVIP):

“Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old. You see some Al Nassr games now, but I am there. He is still a young player, given his performance in the game. Honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue,” said Jesus.

“Because he is a 100 percent professional, he takes care of himself like no other player in the world, and that is why he is 40 years old and still going. I often give his example to my players. Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world.”

The attacker is still going strong at 40 and remains one of the fittest players to play the sport. His fitness and attention to his body has been a key factor behind his incredible longevity. He has tallied well over 1000 appearances across club and country, scoring 928 goals.

With 135 goals for Portugal, he is the highest scorer in men's football history at the international stage. Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained his form at club level too, bagging 28 goals and four assists in 33 games for Al-Nassr this season.

