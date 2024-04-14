Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate Otavio breaks silence after fans question him over liking Al-Hilal star Malcom’s post after semi-final win

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Portugal teammate Otavio has cleared the air about a controversial social media activity of his in the past week. The midfielder had liked an Instagram post by Al-Hilal star Malcolm after Al-Nassr fell 2-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal on April 8.

Ronaldo had a game to forget. The Portuguese superstar did not finish the match for his side as he received a straight red card for throwing an elbow at Ali Al-Bulayhi.

Former Barcelona forward Malcolm was on the scoresheet for his team, scoring the second goal of the game. After the match, the Brazilian winger made a celebratory post on Instagram and Al-Nassr star Otavio was noticed to have liked the post.

Otavio has now come out to clear the air in an interview after receiving criticism from his club's fans over his actions. The 29-year-old said he had mistakenly liked the post (via X user @9NFCBALL).

“The truth is that it was by chance and it was completely unintentional and I do not like that image to diminish my respect for my team. I am giving my heart for #AlNassr and I will always do that💛💛💛💛💛," Otavio said.

The former FC Porto man was one of the players brought in by Al-Nassr to strengthen their squad after Cristiano Ronaldo's signing. The midfielder has eight goals and six assists in 38 appearances for the Knights of Najd this season.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo set to receive suspension following Red card

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to receive a two-game suspension following his sending-off in his side's defeat to Al-Hilal. With his side 2-0 down, the Al-Nassr captain clashed with defender Al-Bulayhi off the ball, striking the Saudi international with his elbow.

The referee in the game Muhammad Al-Huwaish had previously booked Ronaldo for dissent, as the 39-year-old voiced his displeasure at the end of the first half. The official then chose to send off the iconic player with a straight red for his violent conduct, and he penned it down as such in his report on the game.

According to reports, Ronaldo is set to spend the next two games involving his side on the sidelines as he will receive a two-match suspension. He will also be fined around $5400 for misconduct, the second such fine in two months.

