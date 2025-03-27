Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate shuts down rumor suggesting he suffered season ending injury

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte has shut down rumors suggesting he has suffered a season-ending injury. The Spanish defender is currently out with a foot injury he picked up two days ago.

Ad

Laporte joined the Riyadh-based club in the summer of 2023 in a reported €27.5 million deal from Manchester City. He has played 24 games this season for his club, scoring four times.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following his recent injury setback, an account on the social media platform X claimed that the Euro 2024 winner has been ruled out for the rest of the season. However, Laporte confirmed that the information was incorrect, replying:

"Fake."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Laporte has been consistent since he signed for the Saudi Pro-League club, missing just six games through injury.

Club captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen for Lapore to return to action before the season ends as they aim to claim their first title with the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to leave Al-Nassr for MLS

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Al-Nassr and move to the MLS in the summer. The Portugues Legend is 40 and has been tipped with a move away from the Riyadh-based club with his contract set to expire this summer.

Ad

In a recent discussion with SveaCasino.se, Limpar urged the 40-year-old to make the move to the MLS. He said (via GOAL):

“It’s not the biggest league in the world, but it’s the biggest show. I played there in 1999 and like to think of myself as a bit of a pioneer. During my time, they had to tell the fans the rules over the speakers and we took penalties from the half-way line. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been there, Lionel Messi is there now and can you imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo joined him? Why not?"

Ad

Limpar added:

“It would be the icing on the cake and imagine they played together, it would be simply unbelievable. I think there is only one person who can make that happen and that is David Beckham. If you ask me, Ronaldo should leave Saudi Arabia and make MLS bigger than ever.”

Ronaldo is in the final few months of his contract with Al-Nassr and will be available on a free transfer in the summer if they don't sign an extension. A potential move to the MLS would see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reunite with his long term rival Lionel Messi in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback