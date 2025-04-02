Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate slammed by fans for breaking the law in holiday photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jhon Duran was recently slammed by fans for breaking the law while on holiday in his home country, Colombia. Duran shared pictures of himself riding a three-wheel motorcycle on social media platform Instagram, albeit without a helmet.

This seeming indifference towards keeping up with the law left several fans fuming, with many criticizing him for not keeping safety in mind. Many others questioned Duran for breaking the law, saying it was wrong to take so much risk while riding a motorcycle.

You can see the post here:

Some responses to Duran's post were:

"No titles, no goals, no helmet," wrote user od.tavoconsuegra.

"So much talent and looking for an accident without a helmet, and then he realizes that nobody likes him likes him like that," commented el_escaramujo.

"On the road on a motorcycle without a helmet. Too much reggaeton!" commented bryant_king_real.

"Zero humility," shared arzuaga____.

"And the helmet? Safety and law," mentioned jhonatan9029.

Jhon Duran has been a good support to Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this season

Duran moved to Al-Nassr from Aston Villa in the 2025 January transfer window, after having scored 20 goals in 78 appearances for them across competitions. For Al-Nassr, the centre-forward has done well so far, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in nine games, and teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo to mount a league title chase.

Nevertheless, Al-Nassr seem unlikely to win the Saudi Pro League title this season, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal both placed significantly better than them. Al-Nassr are currently third with 51 points, ten behind leaders Al-Ittihad and six behind second-placed Al-Hilal.

Of the seven goals that Duran has scored so far for Al-Nassr, five have come in the Saudi Pro League while the remaining two came in the AFC Champions League.

At Villa, he had done well to score 12 goals in 29 matches across all competitions this term before moving to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr's star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, too, has been in fine form this season, finding the back of the net on 28 occasions in 33 matches across all competitions. To go with his goals, Ronaldo has also bagged four assists.

The 21-year-old striker has provided an imminent solution to Al-Nassr's woes, who were dependent solely on Ronaldo for goals. The two are yet to combine for a goal, however.

