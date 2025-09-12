Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will look to sign Barcelona star before the close of the Saudi transfer window: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr are reportedly looking forward to signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal before the Saudi transfer window ends. According to Saudi-based outlet Okas Sports (via SportBible), the Knights of Najd are keen on making a move for the La Masia Graduate. He made his debut for Barcelona's senior team under Hansi Flick last season.The English transfer window was closed on September 1; however, Saudi Pro League sides are allowed to make new signings until September 23. As a result, multiple top European sides can still potentially lose some of their key players.Cristiano Ronaldo's side, who failed to secure silverware last season, are determined to make reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. Al-Nassr see Marc Bernal as a key player who can add depth in their midfield with his ability to hold the tempo of the game.Bernal started three games for La Blaugrana last season as a holding midfielder, but his promising campaign came to an untimely end due to an ACL injury.Nevertheless, the Knights of Najd are unlikely to complete the signing of the 18-year-old. Hansi Flick views the Spaniard as a key part of La Blaugrana's future plans. Bernal would have a crucial role to play for the LaLiga champions, especially after the recent injuries of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives 'Best of All Time' award by Liga PortugalLiga Portugal have honoured Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo with the 'Best of All Time' award. The Portuguese football league lauded the former Real Madrid star for his work ethic, competitiveness, and legacy as he was presented the prestigious accolade. Liga Portugal wrote (via ESPN):&quot;An inescapable figure in sports and an idol to millions, he defined an era and will leave an indelible mark on world football. In this third edition of the Liga Portugal Awards, CR7 was honoured with the 'Best of All Time' award, a fitting recognition for the golden pages he continues to write in his career.&quot;The 40-year-old failed to attend the ceremony, but he later posted a video on social media where he thanked the Portuguese Football League for the accolade. He said in the video:&quot;I want to thank Liga Portugal for the 'Best of All Time' award. As you can imagine, it's a huge honour for me to win something for my country.&quot;Ronaldo bagged two goals against Armenia and one against Hungary in Portugal's recent World Cup qualifiers on September 6 and 10, respectively.Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract renewal with Al-Nassr earlier this summer as he looks forward to winning his first Saudi League title with the Knights of Najd.