  • home icon
  • Football
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will look to sign Barcelona star before the close of the Saudi transfer window: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will look to sign Barcelona star before the close of the Saudi transfer window: Reports

By Shashank
Published Sep 12, 2025 18:13 GMT
Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli - Saudi Super Cup Final - Source: Getty
Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli - Saudi Super Cup Final - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr are reportedly looking forward to signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal before the Saudi transfer window ends. According to Saudi-based outlet Okas Sports (via SportBible), the Knights of Najd are keen on making a move for the La Masia Graduate. He made his debut for Barcelona's senior team under Hansi Flick last season.

Ad

The English transfer window was closed on September 1; however, Saudi Pro League sides are allowed to make new signings until September 23. As a result, multiple top European sides can still potentially lose some of their key players.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side, who failed to secure silverware last season, are determined to make reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. Al-Nassr see Marc Bernal as a key player who can add depth in their midfield with his ability to hold the tempo of the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bernal started three games for La Blaugrana last season as a holding midfielder, but his promising campaign came to an untimely end due to an ACL injury.

Nevertheless, the Knights of Najd are unlikely to complete the signing of the 18-year-old. Hansi Flick views the Spaniard as a key part of La Blaugrana's future plans. Bernal would have a crucial role to play for the LaLiga champions, especially after the recent injuries of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

Ad

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives 'Best of All Time' award by Liga Portugal

Liga Portugal have honoured Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo with the 'Best of All Time' award. The Portuguese football league lauded the former Real Madrid star for his work ethic, competitiveness, and legacy as he was presented the prestigious accolade. Liga Portugal wrote (via ESPN):

"An inescapable figure in sports and an idol to millions, he defined an era and will leave an indelible mark on world football. In this third edition of the Liga Portugal Awards, CR7 was honoured with the 'Best of All Time' award, a fitting recognition for the golden pages he continues to write in his career."
Ad

The 40-year-old failed to attend the ceremony, but he later posted a video on social media where he thanked the Portuguese Football League for the accolade. He said in the video:

"I want to thank Liga Portugal for the 'Best of All Time' award. As you can imagine, it's a huge honour for me to win something for my country."
Ad

Ronaldo bagged two goals against Armenia and one against Hungary in Portugal's recent World Cup qualifiers on September 6 and 10, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract renewal with Al-Nassr earlier this summer as he looks forward to winning his first Saudi League title with the Knights of Najd.

About the author
Shashank

Shashank

Twitter icon

Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.

Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.

He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications