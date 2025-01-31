Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will not sign any more players in Janaury after getting €90m bid rejected for PL star: Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will not make any further signings in the transfer market after their bid to sign Kaoru Mitoma was rejected. The Saudi Arabian side reportedly made an offer of €90 million and €5 million in add-ons to Brighton and Hove Albion for the Japanese star, but saw it rebuffed.

Mitoma, who would have become the most expensive Asian player if the move had gone through, turns 28 in May. The Japanese international joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2021, and has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 92 games.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al-Nassr will now focus on completing the signing of Colombian forward Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. The Riyadh-based side are keen to strengthen their squad to help Cristiano Ronaldo win the Saudi Pro League after their previous failed attempts.

Meanwhile, Mitoma will continue with Brighton and Hove Albion. His contract with the Premier League side runs until the summer of 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record after latest Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record after he helped Al-Nassr to a win in their last game. The Portuguese legend constantly breathes rarefied air as the most prolific player in the sport, with over 900 goals. He has now become the first footballer in the history of the game to bag 700 professional wins.

The superstar has represented the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United over the course of his illustrious career.

Ronaldo has shown an incredible desire to win football matches throughout his career. He is widely believed to be one of the greatest players in the sport’s history, with five Ballon d’Or wins and five UEFA Champions League triumphs.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at Al-Nassr since January 2023. He joined on a free transfer from Manchester United following the termination of his contract with the Red Devils. His contract with the Saudi Arabian club runs until this summer. He has bagged 78 goals and 18 assists in 87 games for the side from Riyadh.

