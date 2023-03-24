Cristiano Ronaldo's close associate steps down from Portugal national team role following Roberto Martinez' appointment

Cristiano Ronaldo's advisor Ricky Regufe has announced via his social media accounts that he has stepped down from his role with the Portugal national team.

He worked with the EURO 2016 winners for 20 years and was very close with the Al Nassr star. Regufe was involved in Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia earlier this season after Manchester United released the forward.

The former advisor has taken the opportunity to thank Ronaldo, other players, staff and coaches and is looking forward to his new adventure. He posted:

"It was an honor and a privilege to have served my country as a member of the national team entourage for two decades. I've lived unforgettable moments and made lifelong friends. To watch closely the national team win the two major trophies it has won to date and witness Cristiano Ronaldo's consecration as the best player in the world. I thank the players, coaches and staff for everything we experience together. A new stage begins but the desire to see our national team win is always the same!"

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to continue with Portugal national team

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Portugal national team was in question after Fernando Santos benched him for knockout games at the FIFA World Cup. However, he returned to the side now managed by Roberto Martinez and scored a brace Thursday night against Liechtenstein.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ronaldo said:

"I will always come to the national team if they count on me, and my motivation is intact. If the coach, his staff and the president believe I'm still valuable, I will always give my best and try to keep Portugal at the highest level."

Roberto Martinez confirmed that Ronaldo was a part of his plans and added:

"It's a new cycle. It's important for a player to show commitment and that we can use his experience, and Cristiano shows that."

He continued:

"It was an obvious next step from the attitude and the work we did in training. It is always very difficult to play this type of game, they are 'trap games', but the way we played with the ball and how we smothered the danger of Liechtenstein was very important."

Portugal beat Liechtenstein 4-0 at home and Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score from the penalty spot and then from a freekick just outside the box.

Poll : 0 votes