Spanish football manager Raul Caneda has criticized those who have mocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s switch to Al-Nassr, insisting that the Portuguese is not the first big star to move to Asia.

Over a month after separating from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo announced the next chapter of his legendary career, confirming that he had joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Many have ridiculed the transfer, calling it the end of Ronaldo’s career.

Caneda, who served as Al-Nassr’s manager between 2014 and 2016, has slammed Ronaldo’s critics. He highlighted that even Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid icon Raul joined Asian teams toward the fag end of their careers.

When asked whether or not Ronaldo was wrong to join Al-Nassr, Caneda replied (via Diario AS):

“Why is he wrong? I have seen Iniesta, Xavi and Raúl go to less strong leagues and no one said they should take a step back. Cristiano is going to have the best contract in the history of football.

“I think that different phobias influence this type of opinion, including the Messi-Cristiano dichotomy. Iniesta didn't go to Japan to eat sushi, I guess he did it for money, and Xavi in Qatar did a great job.”

Iniesta joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe as a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season. He still has over a year remaining on his contract. Raul and Xavi joined Al-Sadd after their European run. Raul spent a couple of years at the club (2012-2014) while Xavi was there for four years (2015-2019).

After ending his playing career, Xavi managed Al-Sadd for over two years (until November 2021) before taking charge of Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a blunder in his first-ever Al-Nassr press conference

Having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr worth close to $200 million/year, Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled at the Mrsool Park on Tuesday, 3 January. Before the big unveiling, he had his very first press conference in Saudi Arabia and made a massive blunder during it.

Ronaldo called Saudi Arabia “South Africa” when answering a question, drawing attention from trolls across the world.

JAKE BUCKLEY @TheMasterBucks Saudi Arabia really just paid Cristiano Ronaldo $200m to say he's excited to play in 'South Africa'

He said (via Sport Bible):

"For me, it's not the end of my career to come into South Africa, this is what I want to change - and to be honest I don't really worry about what the people say."

South African Tourism @southafricauk

You're very welcome in South Africa anytime!



Moses Mabhida Patiently waiting for Ronaldo to arrive like...You're very welcome in South Africa anytime!

South African Tourism's official Twitter handle made most of the free publicity they got from Cristiano Ronaldo and hilariously claimed they were waiting for the Portuguese to arrive.

