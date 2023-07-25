Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter spotted wearing Liverpool superstar's shirt as Georgina Rodriguez shares snap

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest daughter has been spotted wearing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's jersey on his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's recent Instagram story.

Rodriguez, who has been with the Portugal and Al-Nassr star since 2016, posted a photo of three of Ronaldo's children, including his daughter, relishing their time at a salon. She captioned the aforesaid story:

"Day of treats ❤️."

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter pictured wearing a Mohamed Salah jersey on the right. (@georginagio)

Bella, who is one of the Portuguese's twins, was pictured in Rodriguez's Instagram story on Monday (July 24). She was seen wearing Liverpool's 2023-24 home shirt with Salah's name and number on the back.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is set to start his 2023-24 campaign for Al-Nassr later this month. The 38-year-old is likely to be in action in their Arab Club Champions Cup group game against Al-Shabab on July 29.

Earlier last season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a fine maiden season at Al-Nassr. He scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances after arriving on a free transfer earlier this January.

Saudi Arabian official warns Liverpool about player potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier last month, Saudi Arabian football official Hafez Al-Medlej claimed that the Saudi Pro League are expected to continue luring top-level players from renowned European clubs. He said (via OneFootball):

"All transferable players will from now on be targeted by Saudi clubs. We do not hire players who are already finished. Al-Hilal is going to sign Ruben Neves, who is 26 years old and who Barcelona wanted. Karim Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad after being crowned the Ballon d'Or with Real Madrid, who are faced with the task of replacing him."

Al-Medlej, a former head of AFC's marketing committee, continued:

"The departure of the big players from Europe will be a blow for the Champions League. We have an example in the La Liga. They lost a lot with the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018. And then, the league lost more when Lionel Messi went to PSG in 2021."

Naming Mohamed Salah as a potential target, Al-Medlej added:

"Let's hope that Bernardo Silva arrives. We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah as he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe. I think he still has records to break with Liverpool, so if he doesn't come now, he will in the near future."

Salah, 31, has been a star performer for Liverpool since arriving in a deal worth up to £36 million from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has helped them lift seven trophies, including the Premier League crown.

So far, the Egyptian forward has registered 186 goals and 79 assists in 305 games across competitions for Liverpool. He currently averages a goal or an assist at an impressive interval of every 95 minutes.