"Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA Scientists" - Former Pakistan cricketer goes viral after bizarre claim about Al Nassr star

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raza made a bizarre claim when he said that Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists.

The former Pakistani batter made this claim on a cricket talk show and the clip has now gone viral on social media.

“Ronaldo's diet plan set by NASA scientists.”

NASA, otherwise known as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, works primarily with the US government to aid and develop science and technology in the aerospace department.

Ronaldo, a 38-year-old footballer, known for his exceptional physique and fitness, is unlikely to seek help from them for his diet charts. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward did talk about his diet preferences.

As reported by GOAL, Ronaldo had said:

"A good workout must be combined with a good diet," he states. "I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the history of the game

Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, was the king of the mountain in European football for several years. He shared an intense rivalry with another legend in Lionel Messi and the duo ruled world football for more than a decade.

His team accomplishments include two La Liga titles, two Copa Del Reys, five Premier League titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies among other honors.

Individually, he has won five Ballons d'Or, the second most in history, only behind Lionel Messi, who has won eight. Ronaldo has registered 865 goals and 247 assists in 1196 appearances across his career.

He recently bagged one goal and one assist in Portugal's last two qualifiers to help them secure a spot in Euro 2024.