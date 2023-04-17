Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk spotted enjoying Coachella with Leonardo DiCaprio, image surfaces 

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, was spotted partying with popular Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella on Sunday (April 16). The Russian model dated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner between 2010 and 2015.

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began on April 14 in California. The festival features performers like Bad Bunny, Rosalia, and Metro Boomin. However, one celebrity that garnered attention off-stage was Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 48-year-old, who is known for movies like The Revenant and Titanic, was spotted in a crowd with Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 while shooting an ad for the Italian brand Armani. They started dating soon after and were even reportedly engaged in 2011, when Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Shayk on Valentine's Day on a private yacht. Ronaldo and Shayk parted ways in January 2015.

The exact reason for their split isn't known, however, reports state that the couple felt they had lost their 'spark' and that Shayk refused to attend Ronaldo's mother's surprise birthday party in Portugal.

After parting ways with Ronaldo, Shayk dated American actor Bradley Cooper for four years before they broke up in June 2019. They have a daughter together, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.

The Al-Nassr megastar began dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016, and they are still together. They live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children, having moved there this January following his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr considering offering €120 million to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Zinedine Zidane: Reports

According to MARCA, rumors circulating in Saudi Arabia claim that Al-Nassr have made a €120 million offer to former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to become the next head coach of the Saudi Pro League side.

Zidane managed Real Madrid for 263 games, winning 174 of them. He also won three UEFA Champions Leagues in a row, as well as two La Liga titles with the Spanish giants. The Frenchman is yet to make any comment regarding the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia.

The offer would cover a two-year contract, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract also expires in 2025.

Al-Nassr recently sacked Rudi Garcia, who reportedly lost the trust of the dressing room. The Riyadh-based team are second in the league, three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Former under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic has taken over as interim manager until a permanent head coach is appointed.

