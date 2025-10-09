Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate Luis Nani responds when asked how long the Al-Nassr star will keep playing professional football

Luis Nani has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible longevity and enduring passion for football, offering his opinion on how long his former teammate might continue playing professionally.

Ronaldo, 40, has continued to defy age and expectations despite being in the twilight of his career. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still strutting his stuff in the Saudi Pro League and is on course for a thousand career goals.

Speaking at the 2025 Portugal Football Summit, Nani was asked to give his take on Ronaldo’s future in the game. Nani admitted that he couldn’t predict when his former Manchester United and Portugal teammate would finally hang up his boots but suggested that he could continue playing the sport until 50 years of age. He told reporters:

“I don’t know. You need to ask him [Ronaldo]. But for what I know, he takes care of his body. And to be honest, I don’t know how long a human being can play football. But we saw a Japanese player [Kazuyoshi Miura] play until he was 50. I don’t know if Cristiano wants to play at that level. I think he just wants to reach his goals because he probably wants to do something different after a few years. But until he stops playing, he will do his best, and I’m sure he will decide when he stops.”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo himself revealed that retirement isn’t on his mind at the moment after he was honored with the Globo Prestigio Award at the event.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he dismissed retirement suggestions from family

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his family has advised him to hang up his boots following an illustrious career that has seen him etch his name as one of the greatest players of all time. The Portuguese captain said he intends to keep playing for a few more years, believing he still produces ‘good things’ for both club and country. He told Canal 11:

“My family says it's time to stop and they ask me why I want to score 1,000 goals when I've already scored 900 or so. But deep down, I don't think so. I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team. Why not keep going? I'm sure that when it's over, I'll leave feeling fulfilled because I gave it my all. It's about enjoying the moment. I know I don't have many more years to play, but the little I have, or the little I have, I have to make the most of.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is now just 54 goals away from reaching a thousand career goals.

