Cristiano Ronaldo’s first home in Saudi Arabia consists of 17 rooms and costs £250,000 per month as details of ‘Kingdom Suite’ emerge: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new home at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kingdom Tower, Riyadh, after his big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

His suite takes up two floors of the 99-storeyed building and comprises 17 rooms. Ronaldo's month-long stay at the "Kingdom Suite" will cost the Portuguese forward a whopping £250,000 per month (according to Daily Mail).

The hotel also has a spa and sauna for Ronaldo to enjoy massage therapy and relax. There is also a mall in the tower that boasts high-profile brands like Louis Vuitton.

Ronaldo's suite is exclusive and isn't available on the hotel's website. The rooms offer the best view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also have multiple cuisines across the world available to him. Chinese, Japanese, Indian, and Middle-Eastern dishes are easily accessible at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Ronaldo, however, will only stay there for a month as he and his family look for a permanent residence.

Ronaldo will earn an approximate salary of €200 million per season with Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Saudi Pro League club since his headline-grabbing move.

Roberto Martinez spoke about his plans for Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez was recently announced as Portugal's new head-coach. The former Belgium manager spoke about his plans for the national team's captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's future with the national side came into question after he was dropped by Fernando Santos during the FIFA World Cup.

Martinez said (via Mirror):

"Football decisions have to be taken on the field of play, I'm not an office decision-making coach. So my starting point is to get to all the players and I want to get in touch with them. The list of 26 players from the World Cup is my starting point and Cristiano is a player on that list, he has been with the national team for 19 years and he deserves the respect of being able to sit down and talk."

Martinez added:

"From there it is to create, in ten weeks, the best team for our matches, for the qualification for the European Championship. Today is a day of satisfaction. Tomorrow we will start working, getting to know all the players and Cristiano is one of them."

