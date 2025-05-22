Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture to fans after Al-Nassr win fuels transfer speculation amid exit rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional goodbye to Al-Nassr supporters after their 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej has fuelled speculation about his next move in his football career. The Portuguese star's contract at the Saudi club runs until the end of June and hasn't yet been renewed. Also, there are several clubs said to be interested in securing the services of the Portuguese great.

During the Al-Khaleej game, Ronaldo was unable to score for much of the game, but he redeemed himself in stoppage time to net a penalty (90+7'). The legendary striker has reached 24 league goals for the season and has since crossed 935 overall career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo was clearly emotional after the game, waving and applauding in the fans' direction (via GOAL). Unsurprisingly, this has led to rumors that this might have been his goodbye. He has been rumored to sign a temporary transfer to a Club World Cup team. Botafogo were widely connected to him, and manager Renato Pavia admitted that they would "be lucky to have him" (via Buaksib).

However, no formal negotiations or offers have been made by the Brazilian club. Meanwhile, Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca were also said to be pursuing Ronaldo for the Club World Cup. They would like to play the legendary striker for the duration of the tournament. However, a Wydad source made it clear that the talks were friendly and nothing more (via Reuters).

Some reports mention a return to Sporting CP. Though the Portuguese giants could focus on re-signing him, Ronaldo believes that chapter of his life is over (via beIN SPORTS). With the legendary striker nearing the expiration of his Al-Nassr deal, his future is far from certain.

Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension with Al-Nassr stalled: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's possible extension contract with Al-Nassr is now in doubt, according to reports via TEAMtalk. The Portuguese striker has called off talks following his team's poor elimination from the AFC Champions League Elite.

He reportedly had a verbal agreement to play for another year until 2026 with a €200 million contract for the upcoming season. However, he has reportedly opted to postpone signing the extension as he is worried about the team's future and competitiveness.

Al-Nassr's loss to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the 3-2 semi-final has ignited Ronaldo's uncertainty. The defeat also ended their continental campaign and exposed problems in the team, which reportedly led to the striker demanding assurances.

He is said to have made demands for renewal of his contract, including changes in club sporting project to boost competitiveness.

