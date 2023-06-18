Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend confirms she was stung by a bee during oldest son's pre-birthday celebrations

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has confirmed that she was stung by a bee while celebrating her stepson Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's pre-birthday.

The oldest son of Ronaldo celebrated his 13th birthday yesterday (June 17). He celebrated the big occasion beforehand but those festivities took an unfortunate turn when Rodriguez was stung by a bee. She has confirmed this with a post on Instagram, with one photo displaying the nasty-looking sting. She stated:

"Wonderful pre-birthday day with my boys bite included…Moms are the ones who get thrown the most."

The 29-year-old Spanish model seems to be fine and managed to fight through the pain barrier. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr will have been joined by his siblings, Alana Martina, Bella Esmeralda, and twins Mateo and Eva.

Their father has been on international duty with Portugal so missed the day out to celebrate his son's birthday in Madrid. He was part of the Portuguese side that beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Rodriguez has become a mother figure to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr ever since meeting his father in Madrid in 2016. The Portuguese icon did react to his girlfriend's post, writing in the comments:

"My love."

Ronaldo's son will have to wait a little longer to celebrate with his father. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will next be in action for Portugal against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20). The legendary forward will be hoping to add to his tally of 122 goals in 198 international caps.

The iconic forward has just ended his club season with a second-place finish in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. He struck 14 goals in 19 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portugal's win against Bosnia

Ronaldo thanks fans for their support.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Portugal's comfortable 4-0 win against Bosnia with an Instagram post. He stated:

"Great win, team! Thanks to all Portuguese people for their support."

The iconic attacker wasn't on the scoresheet but did impress up top for Roberto Martinez's side. Bruno Fernandes (2) and Bernardo Silva sent Selecao das Quinas on their way to victory.

Ronaldo's national team remain perfect in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They have won all three of their opening fixtures, not conceding a goal. Selecao are top of Group J, leading a group consisting of Slovakia, Luxembourg, Bosnia, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Martinez's men travel to the Laugardalsvöllur on Tuesday looking to continue their unbeaten run under their new manager. The Spaniard replaced Fernando Santos following his sacking after their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit in the quarterfinals.

