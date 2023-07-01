Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dwarfs Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham in Instagram achievement

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently became the first partner of a footballer to reach 50 million followers on Instagram.

She's far ahead of her counterparts - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and David Beckham's spouse Victoria Beckham. Roccuzzo has around 36 million followers on the platform. Beckham, meanwhile, has around 30 million.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez boast significant presence on the platform. Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with around 600 million followers. Rodriguez has become a social media sensation since her association with Ronaldo started in June 2016. She has now reached the 50 million mark.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez use their social media presence to good effect, as they often give fans glimpses of their personal lives.

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Georgina Rodriguez's relationship with Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's professional rivalry is well-documented, the pair share no real animosity towards each other. The same applies to their partners as well.

In fact, Rodriguez and Roccuzzo share a good relationship and have previously exchanged comments on social media. Speaking about their relationship, Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

"I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a teammate. He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. "

He added:

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect, and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They have two children together and are co-parents to three but are yet to get married. Messi and Roccuzzo, meanwhile, got married in 2017 and have three children together.

Poll : 0 votes