Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez features in first ever double cover for Vogue, Robert Lewandowski’s wife reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez recently posed for her first double cover for Vogue. She also took to social media to share the snaps from her recent shoot. The post garnered reactions from many top celebrities including Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska.

Georgina Rodriguez uploaded the picture of both covers on Instagram. In the caption, she provided credit to the people and her partners, who were included in the project such as directors and actors. Also, she wrote:

“My first double cover for Vogue.”

The post caught the attention of famous fashion designers and photographers such as Gabriela Gonzalez, Vivian Hoorn, Maria Borges, and more. However, the reaction that stood out was from Robert Lewandowski's wife, Anna Lewandowska.

The Pole nutritionist and entrepreneur reached the post with three fire emojis. Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo also liked Rodriguez's post, which has more than seven million likes since getting uploaded.

Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska's comment

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo also liked the post

Georgina Rodriguez has become a famous figure in the world of fashion. In the last few months, she has attended major events such as the Venice Film Festival and the Paris Fashion Week. Moreover, she also appeared in a music video by Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, named 'Energia Bacana'.

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, will appear in court facing 'Gold Digger' allegations.

As stated by Bolivian news outlet El Deber, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sued two Spanish TV networks for breaching her privacy and attacking her character in 2021.

The Spanish model took legal action against two unnamed Spanish media outlets after they published testimonies against her and also called Rodriguez a 'gold digger.'

The testimonies were from her colleagues, relatives, close friends, and also her stepsister. The report portrayed the 29-year-old in a bad light and also stated that she has fractured relationships with her family.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper ABC, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will be attending the court proceedings later this week in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Spain.