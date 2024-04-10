Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts abs in purple sports bra as she enjoys holiday in Maldives

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted a host of pictures on Instagram showing off her model physique. The Portuguese superstar's girlfriend took to social media to show how she spent the solar eclipse with her family.

She posted with a caption that read:

"This is how I lived the solar eclipse."

Rodriguez, 30, can be seen wearing a beautiful multicolored dress, cycling peacefully in the wind. The Argentine-born model and social media influencer then posted another picture, donning a purple sports bra and black shorts, flaunting her washboard abs.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo also posed with her kids on the boat and on the pier as well. In another post, Georgina Rodriguez donned a glamorous black dress with braided hair and big looping earrings.

The Spanish influencer also posted photos with her kids cuddled up on the sofa. The picture includes her daughter Alana, 5, and Bella, 18 months, while Ronaldo's other three children, his son Cristiano Jr famous for having a football presence online, 13, and twins Mateo and Eva.

Cristiano Ronaldo's children seem to take after their father as Georgina Rodriguez can be seen working out at the gym with Eva and Mateo while playing padel tennis as well.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's girlfriend is known to be accustomed to a lifestyle of fitness as she's put up multiple videos and images of her workout sessions on social media.

How Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez and became a superstar couple

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met at a Gucci store in early 2017, where the Spanish model was working as a sales assistant at the time. The Real Madrid legend had just parted ways with Irina Shayk, who he had been dating for five years.

After his breakup with the Russian model, the Real Madrid legend met Rodriguez, who has opened up about the initial days with Ronaldo and how she met him on her Netflix series I am Georgina.

She revealed exciting details about the beginning of her relationship with the Portuguese superstar and how he would pick her up in luxury cars. Georgina Rodriguez said (via People.com):

"Many times he'd come after work. He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

The pair then officially became a couple and went public with their relationship, being pictured on multiple occasions together. They now live together as a big family, residing in Saudi Arabia as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at the highest level for Al-Nassr.

