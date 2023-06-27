Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts most expensive engagement ring ever bought by a footballer for partner

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently flaunted the £615,000 engagement ring bought for her by the footballer. According to The Sun, it is the most expensive ring ever bought by a footballer.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are currently vacationing on their luxury yacht, which the Portugal captain bought for £5.5 million. Their kids, Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Alana Martina, Eva Maria, and Bella Esmeralda were also spotted on the yacht.

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot was also spotted with the Portugal captain as he uploaded a recent set of photos. Georgina Rodriguez also gave her fans a glimpse of how the vacation has been going. She showed off her decorated engagement ring as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo has concluded his 2022-23 season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 matches for Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old recently led his country to victory against Iceland in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier by scoring a last-ditch winner in his 200th international appearance.

Georgina Rodriguez was recently quizzed about marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been together since June 2016. The pair started dating in Ronaldo's days as a Real Madrid player. However, they haven't yet gotten married.

The pair recently visited Madrid as Ronaldo launched a new water brand named Ursu9. Rodriguez was asked whether she would marry her long-time partner, to which the model provided a short and crisp response, saying (via MARCA):

"Of Course."

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was once quizzed by British television broadcaster Piers Morgan about the topic. He also provided an affirmative response, saying (via Sportsmanor):

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Given Ronaldo's stardom, it isn't surprising that fans are interested in his personal and professional life. It seems to be only a matter of time before the love-struck couple tie the knot.

