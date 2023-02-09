Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts huge diamond jewelry as she enjoys time in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has flaunted impressive diamond jewelry as she continues to enjoy life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The couple are into their second month living in the Middle East after the legendary forward's move to Al Nassr.

The Argentine model has uploaded several pictures to her Instagram account of herself wearing jewelry glistening in the Saudi sun. She and the couple's children enjoyed a day out in the desert.

In one of the images, she holds one of her daughters' hands while wearing a rather chunky diamond ring on her finger. A luxury silver bracelet and a pricey-looking watch accompany it.

More pictures displayed herself and the kids enjoying their time in the desert as the Cristiano Ronaldo family continues to leave their mark in Saudi. The family smiles joyously at their venture on the sandy slopes of Riyadh.

Ronaldo arrived at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 8 in a memorable welcome ceremony with his family by his side. Rodriguez was thrilled with the welcome her family were given, writing on Instagram:

"Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with (Al Nassr) and we’d like to say thank you to everyone that made it happen."

The Portuguese striker scored his first goal for Al Nassr in a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh on Friday (February 3). He hopes to kick on and start making the Saudi Pro League his own.

Georgina Rodriguez wishes her partner Cristiano Ronaldo a happy 38th birthday

The couple met back in 2017 and have been together since.

Georgina Rodriguez uploaded another image to her Instagram account of herself cuddling up to Cristiano Ronaldo on his 38th birthday. It was the first time the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker has celebrated his birthday outside of European football.

The Argentine model wrote on her post:

"Happy days to the love of my life. In love with you and what we are together. Blessings."

Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez in 2017 while working in a Gucci store in Madrid. The Portuguese legend was at the peak of his powers for Los Blancos. They exchanged text messages, and the relationship grew. She has since followed Ronaldo to Juventus in Italy, Manchester United in England, and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. They share five children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 12, Mateo, 5, Eva, 5, Alana, 5, and nine-month-old Bella.

