Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts stunning new hairstyle to leave her fans in awe with fresh look

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has wowed her fans with a stunning new hairstyle. The Argentine model is currently living in Saudi Arabia with her boyfriend following the legendary forward's move to Al Nassr in January.

Rodriguez sent fans wild with her eye-catching new braided hairstyle, of which she posted snaps on her Instagram account to her 45.6 million followers. She donned a trendy purple crop top with a matching skirt. The Argentine also wore purple leggings with a fury coat as she visited a mall in Riyadh.

Rodriguez's fans showered her with compliments such as:

"This looooook is🔥"

"Icon being Iconic 😍❤️"

"Gorgeous ❤️"

"Love the hair."

The 29-year-old's partner Cristiano Ronaldo is also hoping to catch the eye in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal in January worth a reported £173 million a year. The Portuguese great has appeared in two competitive fixtures but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo netted a brace in Riyadh Season Team's 5-4 defeat to PSG in an entertaining exhibition match in mid-January. He played against his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Georgina Rodriguez was delighted with the reception Al Nassr gave her family upon their arrival. She wrote on her Instagram account:

"Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with (Al Nassr) and we’d like to say thank you to everyone that made it happen. I’m really grateful to see you, (Ronaldo) super excited and walking, hand in hand, in the same direction towards a bright future."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spotted on lavish date night in Riyadh

The loving couple are enjoying life in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez looked right at home on a date night last month. The latter dressed up in a beautiful brown long sleeve mini dress with white pointed heels. Meanwhile, the Portuguese forward wore a black and white striped jumper with a leather waist coast.

The former Manchester United striker planted a kiss on his partner's cheek as they cozied up on a night out in the Middle East. The pair have been together since 2017. They met while Rodriguez worked as a shop assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo told British broadcaster Piers Morgan of his love for his partner:

“She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her.”

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez told the Sun:

“It was love at first sight for both.”

The couple share five children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 12, Mateo, 5, Eva, 5, Alana, 5, and Bella, 9 months.

