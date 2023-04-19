Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez follows Lionel Messi’s wife in reacting to Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announcing pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez joined Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo in congratulating Neymar and Bruna Biancardi after they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Biancardi made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, April 18.

Biancardi wrote in the caption:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!"

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo earlier left three heart emojis in the comment section of the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has now commented on the post:

"Felicidades." (Congratulations)

Cristiano Ronaldo once spoke about Georgina Rodriguez's relationship with Lionel Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been fierce rivals on the pitch for more than 15 years. However, they have always been respectful towards each other off the pitch.

Messi's partner Roccuzzo and Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez often exchange comments on social media as well.

Ronaldo spoke about his relationship with Messi and Rodriguez's cordial bond with Roccuzzo last year. In his infamous Piers Morgan Uncensored interview last year, the Portuguese forward said (via GOAL):

"I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner further added:

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

While fans of the two superstars are often involved in heated arguments about which player is better, Ronaldo and Messi themselves have immense mutual respect for each other.

