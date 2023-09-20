Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez highlights her craze for shopping through Instagram clip

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently shared a clip on her Instagram story highlighting her craze for shopping.

In the video, the Spanish model and social media influencer can be spotted carrying several shopping bags from different brands. She captioned the video on her Instagram account:

"Shopping Day."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

This isn't the first glimpse of the influencer's shopping desires. During the second season of the popular Netflix series I Am Georgina, she made a fair few revelations.

When asked about the thought process behind her shopping sprees, Georgina Rodriguez said:

"Look I’m 28 now, but when I’m 40 I might get bigger. In the end, I buy things that I want to show off, not store away. See the one thing about me is that I’m decisive. I know what I like and I know that I love it."

During the scene, an individual remarked on Ronaldo's partner's shopping mood:

"Geo can go wild without like shopping or finding anything she likes and then suddenly something switches and she buys everything."

The couple were seemingly brought together owing to Ronaldo's wishes to shop. The former Manchester United striker met his current partner back in 2016 when she worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Spain. After serving Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid at the time and was her customer on the day, the two got together and now share five children.

"It was love at first sight" - Georgina Rodriguez recalls first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez recently admitted to being embarrassed when she met her partner Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time back in 2016. At the time, the Spanish model worked as a sales assistant at Gucci.

Following their initial meeting, the couple got together and remain unmarried to date. Revealing that it was love at first sight, Georgina Rodriguez who boasts over 51 million Instagram followers told The Sun (via The News):

"When I saw him, he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach.The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event.

“It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both."

Today, the two are seemingly happy and often share pictures of each other on their social media handles. Rodriguez's latest post with her husband and children appeared five weeks ago.