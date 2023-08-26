Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo promote same activewear brand 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo recently took to Instagram and promoted the same activewear brand, Alo.

Al-Nassr star, Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez often posts videos as well as pictures of herself working out in the gym. She recently took to Instagram and shared a video clip and a couple of snaps, where she can be seen working out.

In the story, she also tagged fitness brand, Alo Yoga. Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo also uploaded a post on her social media account, where she can be seen wearing an all-black attire from Alo.

Antonela Roccuzzo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cindy Kimberly

The dup was also joined in their promotion of the activewear brand by former Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli's girlfriend, Cindy Kimberly. The Dutch social media influencer also uploaded a picture on her Instagram story, where she can be seen wearing a white top with a red bottom.

"Tan's getting serious," Cindy Kimberly wrote on her Instagram story as he also tagged Alo.

Alo is a California-based company, which designs and sells athleisure wear and activewear. It was started in 2007 and only available in states such as California, Arizona, and New York in initially. However, the company currently deals on a worldwide scale.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about the relationship between Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo

Former Real Madrid attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo once opened up about his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez's relationship with Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Ronaldo talked about the topic, last year during the interview with Piers Morgan which left the football world in shock.

The Portuguese superstar said Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo share a cordial relationship, while also mentioning their common Argentine roots.

"I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. "

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

The Al-Nassr star also heaped praise on Lionel Messi, saying he shares a great relationship with him as they shared the football stage for 16 years. He said his equation with the Inter Miami captain is more like that of a colleague than that of a friend.