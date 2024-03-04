Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez makes cryptic announcement about upcoming event, fans speculate they're getting married

Georgina Rodriguez appears to have made a cryptic announcement about an upcoming event. She posted an Instagram story and fans speculate that it looks like an invitation to her wedding with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It can be seen displayed with a heart-shaped envelope and the words "Announcement" on it. Along with "& Georgina Rodriguez," it included the following information: "2024, Tue, 05, MAR at 7:00 PM, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram Story could signal a marriage to Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar duo have been dating for a very long time, having met while the legendary footballer was still at Real Madrid. Ronaldo currently plays football for Al-Nassr, where he lives with his partner and their children.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed interest in getting married to Georgina Rodriguez in the past. In November 2022, he stated in a TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan (via Marca):

"I'm not thinking about it now, but I can see in the future that I think I deserve it, she deserves it. But it's something that's not in my plans now, but in the future I do want to."

Georgina has also expressed her thoughts on their relationship as well. She stated on her show (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo might retire in "one year... maybe two", according to Georgina Rodriguez

During Paris Fashion Week, Georgina Rodriguez suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would call it quits from football soon.

She was a model at the event, donning a Ronaldo-inspired outfit, and when asked about her partner hanging his boots, she said:

"Cristiano one year, then it's over. Maybe two, I don't know."

This declaration comes as a surprise, especially in light of Ronaldo's intentions to play until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the meantime, though, he will lead Portugal to the European Championships this summer.

Ronaldo has had incredible success in his career playing for teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and now Al-Nassr. His possible retirement would leave a gap in football that would be difficult to fill, and the world will miss him when he isn't playing.