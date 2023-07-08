Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez promotes Madrid-based stylist, Barcelona midfielder’s partner reacts 

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto's wife Coral Simanovich reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzled fans with her latest social media post.

Rodriguez flaunted a stunning yellow dress as she promoted Madrid-based stylist and image consultant, Dav Martens.

Simanovich left six fire images under the post as a comment. The Barcelona star's wife is a model. She was born to Israeli parents and has even served in the Israeli army before.

Coral Simanovich's comment under Georgina Rodriguez's post

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is currently enjoying her vacation in Portugal. This is after she spent time with Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the Italian Island of Sardinia.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez congratulated sister Ivana after her graduation

Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana recently completed her graduation. Ronaldo's partner attended the ceremony as her sister reached such an important milestone in her life.

Rodriguez cheered Ivana from the stands. She also shared a video from the event and put up a heartwarming post on Instagram:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Rodriguez is a popular figure on social media with alost 50 million Instagram followers. Hence, the exchange with her sister caught the netizens' attention. They found the heartwarming exchange between the two sisters very interesting.

Poll : 0 votes