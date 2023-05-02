Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez puts up positive new post on Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez, partner of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, recently shared a message on her Instagram post highlighting her faith. The model's post featured a picture of her wearing a rosary necklace and the caption:

"God protects those who trust in him," along with the heart emoji.

Late last year, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate his contract following an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Subsequently, the 38-year-old striker inked a staggering £175 million-a-year deal with the Saudi Arabian giants, binding him to the club until 2025.

However, recent reports from El Nacional suggest that a move may be on the cards for Ronaldo once more. Real Madrid are reportedly intent on luring the superstar back to the Spanish capital with a non-playing ambassadorial role.

This development has sparked further intrigue, as Georgina Rodriguez is also rumored to be longing for a return to Madrid, where the couple first met in 2016. With the air thick with speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain.

Cristiano Ronaldo silences relationship rumors with romantic Instagram post featuring Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo has quashed whispers about his relationship with partner Georgina Rodriguez by sharing a heartfelt photo on his Instagram account. In the snapshot, the loving couple is seen sharing a tender kiss over a meal at a restaurant, with Ronaldo adding the caption, "Cheers to Love."

Rodriguez had previously dispelled claims about their relationship being on rocky ground, addressing the gossip on social media by stating (via Daily Post):

"The envious invents the rumour. The gossiper spreads it."

With Ronaldo's romantic post, it's clear that the couple remains united, putting an end to unfounded rumors and reaffirming their unbreakable bond. Their romance began in 2016 when the football icon strolled into a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez was working.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, enjoying glamorous red-carpet date nights, traversing the globe, and building a family together. They have lived in Madrid, before moving to Manchester, and then Riyadh, where the superstar currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

