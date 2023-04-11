Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's 'expensive' guilty pleasure comes to light in Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that Iberian Hams is one of her guilty pleasures that she can't live out. The hams are made from pigs and are only sold to exclusive customers with high incomes like Ronaldo.

Rodriguez, a model by trade, revealed this piece of information in her recently released Netflix documentary 'I am Georgina'.

She displayed the luxurious lifestyle she lives alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the series. The documentary is currently in its second season and has become an instant hit among netizens.

Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and the rest of their family currently live in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

Georgina Rodriguez recently revealed details of her first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Georgina Rodriguez recently shared the tiny details of her first meeting with current Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

They first met when Rodriguez used to work at a Gucci store in Madrid and Ronaldo used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Speaking about the meeting, Rodriguez told 'El Hormiguero':

“I had a crush. He is a very handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome that I was embarrassed to look at him. I didn't have much conversation with him because I wasn't attending to him. I was attending to a friend's client and I was supposed to leave at 5 pm."

She added:

“I covered for him. I was selling coats to a lady in the middle of July, and just as she was leaving, Cristiano came in. And I felt butterflies. He's very polite; he was with Junior and some friends, and he said 'Good afternoon'. And it was a very good afternoon.”

Rodriguez further spoke about the time when she was hit on by Ronaldo for the first time.

“The first time we talked was at a fashion event in a store. He hit on me, but I'm very shy. He didn't hit on me right away. It took some time. Gradually. He bought a lot of things at Gucci. He didn't come often, but when he did, he bought a lot. That's what I do now, because every time I go shopping, it's exhausting.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are yet to marry. However, they live a happy life together and also have children.

Poll : 0 votes