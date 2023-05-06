Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix Series 'I am Georgina' has become a hit across digital media in its second season. There were 200 uniquely designed bags that were used in the series.

One of the collectors put a bag up for sale on Vintes. While the price ranged between €200-2000, they have now gone up to an exorbitant amount of €9000, as per OK Diario. Considering the popularity of the show, and the celebrity status both Ronaldo and Rodriguez have, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Georgina Rodriguez used to be a Gucci store employee before she met Cristiano Ronaldo. Her relationship with the Portuguese superstar has changed her life upside down.

The model pointed that fact out with the reference to the bags on her Netflix Series (via OK Diario):

"Years ago, my life changed, and I went from selling bags to collecting them. Now, nothing makes me happier than sharing them with my loved ones. Today I want to send you one of the bags created from the promotional canvas of the second season of I'm Georgina.

"They are unique and unrepeatable, like all of us. I hope you wear it with pride, and that it becomes part of your collection. Remember though: sharing your bags is more fun."

The uniquely designed bags are available in 16 different models and are available online.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted photo with Georgina Rodriguez and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared some adorable snaps of happy family time with Georgina Rodriguez and his kids. The Portuguese footballer could be seen enjoying family time by the pool.

The couple's kids are seen playing in those snaps. Ronaldo, meanwhile, showed off his ever-impressive physique in a shirtless snap. The Al-Nassr forward captioned the images:

"Happy family moments."

Considering Ronaldo's Al-Nassr last played on April 28 and won't return to action till May 8, the Portugal captain probably had some time off to spend with the family.

