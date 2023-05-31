Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sends 3-word message as Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara’s girlfriend confirms pregnancy 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Georgina Rodriguez reacted as Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara's girlfriend Julia Vigas announced her pregnancy. Vigas, a mother of two, is expecting her third child.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who completed studies at Universidad de Barcelona, wrote in her latest Instagram post:

"The family is growing!! Can’t wait to have you with us."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was excited to hear the Liverpool player's girlfriend news. She commented:

"Ohhh congratulations family."

Rodriguez's comments on Vigas' post

Rodriguez herself co-parents five children with Ronaldo. She is the biological mother of two of them. Hence, it is understandable why she might have felt excited to see a new mother break such a piece of big news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spoke about losing a child last year

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez went through a difficult period last year. Rodriguez gave birth to Bella Esmeralda. However, she was expecting twins with a boy as well.

The baby boy, though, passed away after birth, a devastating event in the Ronaldo family. Rodriguez termed the moment as the most saddening of her life. On her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', the model said (via The Sun):

“Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year, I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart shattered, and I asked myself how I could carry on."

She added:

“I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children, and there I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez issued a joint statement on the matter that read:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

It continued:

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy; you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently reside with their kids in Riyadh. They have been living in the Saudi Arabian capital since the player's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

