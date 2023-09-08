Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sent one-word message by Alex Telles’ partner after she shares photos from Venice red carpet 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was sent a one-word message by Alex Telles' partner, Vitoria, after the Spanish model shared photos from a Venice red carpet on social media.

Rodriguez left fans in awe on September 6 as she attended the 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

The 29-year-old appeared on the red carpet in a stunning red dress. She also donned Pasquale Bruni jewelry, complete with an off-the-shoulder bust from Swiss brand and Vetements in collaboration with Lebanese couturier Elie Saab (via ARAB NEWS).

The "Soy Georgina" Netflix star was at the event to watch the premiere of Enea, a film directed by Italian star Pietro Castellitto. Rodriguez shared various pictures of her time at the event on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"Very excited to present my new collection @pasqualebruni at the 80th Venice film festival."

Vitoria Telles, the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Alex Telles, left a one-word reply on the post that said 'maravilhosa' (wonderful) with a star emoji.

Vitoria Telles replied to Georgina Rodriguez's post

The Venice International Film Festival is a popular fashion showcase for various Arab designers, enabling stars like Georgina Rodriguez to take part. Other notable celebrities who attended the event include social media influencer Angela Caloisi and Italian art director Cristina Musacchio.

When Georgina Rodriguez claimed she and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't 'materialistic'

Rodriguez once claimed that she and Cristiano Ronaldo lead humble family lives and aren't materialistic as some fans claim on social media. The Spanish model and businesswoman said this prior to the release of season 2 of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'.

Rodriguez talked with Spanish program El Hormiguero in March. She delved deep into her relationship with the Al-Nassr superstar saying (via HOLA!):

“Cristiano and I come from very humble families. So we value every opportunity we because we know how much they’re worth. Sometimes I show them [her children] videos of children who have no food and I tell them, ‘Look, this could happen to you guys.’”

When the host asked what the couple give each other as presents, she replied:

“This year, he gave me his time. My birthday always falls on game nights so I spend few of my birthdays with him. We spent my birthday together, with our kids, with our families.”

When the host asked Rodriguez what she gave Cristiano Ronaldo, she said:

“He’s not very materialistic. We’re not materialistic.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a long-term relationship since 2016 when they met each other in a Gucci store in Madrid. The couple currently live in Riyadh, along with their five children.