Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez set to feature in new music video alongside Colombian superstar 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez will put her acting skills to the test when the influencer stars in Colombian superstar Sebastian Yatra's new music video.

Marca claims that Rodriguez will feature in the music video of Yatra's new single 'Energia Bacana'. The Spaniard took to Instagram to inform fans of the news, uploading several pictures that appear to be of herself on the set. She captioned the post:

"Qué energía tan bacana (translation:What cool energy)"

The first photo shows Georgina Rodriguez sitting in a pink outfit alongside two dogs. Other pictures include the Spaniard appearing to read a script with Yatra and a headshot through a video camera lens.

Yatra's new single is set to be released at the end of this week. The Colombian singer is known for tracks such as 'VAGABUNDO' and 'Tacones Rojos'. He has 29.8 million followers on Instagram and his song 'Dos Oruguitas' featured in the Disney movie 'Encanto'.

This isn't the first time Georgina Rodriguez has stepped into the music world as she was a participant on the Masked Singer two years ago. She wore a lion costume and sang the song 'Si por mí fuera' by Spanish popstar Beret.

Georgina Rodriguez attends Venice Film Festival while Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez arrived in Saudi Arabia in January.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are finding success in their respective careers. The Portuguese icon is turning back the years for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and has made a superb start to the new season.

Ronaldo, 38, has bagged six goals and five assists in just five games across competitions. Al Nassr are sixth in the league, with nine points from five games.

The legendary forward has continued his rich vein of form that he has enjoyed since arriving in Saudi back in January. He has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 24 games for Al Alami.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez recently attended the Venice Film Festival, wearing a red gown that matched the festival's red carpet. She posted snaps of herself at the event on her Instagram account.

The Sun claims that the Spanish model wore a silver choker which is believed to be part of her £4 million jewelry collection. She was visiting the festival for the fifth year in a row and she donned a red, yellow, and orange ombre mini-dress when walking by the Hotel Excelsior pier.