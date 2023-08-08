Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares glimpse of her intense leg workout at public gym in Riyadh 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently shared a video of her intense leg workout routine in an Instagram video uploaded on her story. Rodriguez could be seen doing some intense leg press on a machine.

Rodriguez, much like Ronaldo, is known for taking care of her physique. While she might not be as intense as her footballer partner, Rodriguez often shares clips and images of her workouts on social media.

In her recent video, the model could be seen going heavy on a machine. She shared the video with her 50 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

Georgina Rodriguez feels intimidated to workout with Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from his spectacular footballing skills, another thing that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo excels in is his fitness and the way he takes care of his physique. That is one of the reasons behind the Portuguese still going strong at the top of the game at the age of 38.

Ronaldo remains a physical specimen and it is evident that he spends a lot of time in the gym to keep himself fit.

Georgina Rodriguez once spoke about working out with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as she told Women's Health Magazine:

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She further added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

While working out with Ronaldo might be difficult for Rodriguez, she boasts a fit physique in her own right and often shares snaps of it with fans.