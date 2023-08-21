Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares hilariously adorable snap of kids posing as Spiderman

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently took to her social media account to upload a few hilarious yet adorable pictures of her children posing as the famous Marvel superhero, Spiderman.

Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have started sharing regular updates of their lives with their fans. The Portuguese attacker mostly makes sponsored or team posts on his social media accounts.

However, his girlfriend never shies away from sharing pictures with her family. She also posted pictures on Instagram after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner won his first trophy with the Saudi Pro League side.

Consequently, to share another family moment with her fans, the Spanish model uploaded a few snaps of her kids on her Instagram story.

Rodriguez on her Instagram story

In the pictures, her kids can be seen playing and posing as Spiderman. Ronaldo's son, Mateo, was pictured playing with her younger sister, Alana Martina, in the pictures, as the two were smiling and enjoying themselves.

In addition to the three pictures, Rodriguez also added a heart emoji to portray her affection for her children. Moreover, she also added her location in the Instagram story, which was Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

How long have Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez been together?

After ending his five-year-long relationship with Irina Shayk, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted meeting Georgina Rodriguez while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.

Shortly after being spotted together, the couple started dating each other and made their first published appearance in January 2017. Later in the year, they also made their relationship public via Instagram.

Moreover, the Spanish model also got pregnant in the same year and gave birth to the Portuguese attacker's fourth child, Alana Martina. Since then, the couple has been together for more than six years, and they've been living and enjoying their lives happily.

Fast forward to 2023, Georgina Rodriguez has always been supportive of Ronaldo's football career. Moreover, the couple regularly shares snaps from their outings and vacations. During the pre-season, the family of the former Real Madrid star went on an exotic vacation to the Italian Island of Sardinia and his native country, Portugal.