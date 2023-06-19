Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares snap of her 'pampering' her friends on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared a snap of her pampering a friend on social media. She could be seen giving the friend a hair wash.

Rodriguez added a Spanish caption to her recent Instagram story. According to Google translator, it reads:

"Pampering my friend. How lucky to have you."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's story

Rodriguez's previous Instagram story was also about her friend. However, on that occasion, she promoted her friend's new start-up, which is a cake business. The model, who has a great social media presence with around 50 million followers, wrote:

"My dear embarks on a new adventure with cakes that will calm your cravings."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sued TikToker Pablo Bone

Al-Nassr and Portugal attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez clearly has a good relationship with her current friends. Rodriguez, though, recently sued her former colleague, Pablo Bone, for defamation.

Bone is a TikToker as well. He recently made a stunning claim about his former colleague. He accused Rodriguez of being a fame hunter. Speaking about Rodriguez, Bone said (via SPORT):

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano, it was her opportunity for stardom."

The words clearly didn't sit well with the model, who has sued Bone. The TikToker himself confirmed that he has been sued. He said (via El Economista):

"I made the videos to tell my experience and without wanting to hurt anyone. I am not afraid to face reality because everything I told you was true. Since these people have so much influence, the trial will be held very soon and we will see each other in court."

It is clear that Rodriguez no longer holds any good feelings toward his former colleague.

Poll : 0 votes