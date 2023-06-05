Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares snaps from latest workout session on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to post snaps of her workout. Rodriguez, who has 50 million followers on the social media platform, uploaded the photos on her story.

She could be seen using a yoga mat for stretching and a foam roller. Rodriguez was seen working out with her daughter.

Here's Georgina Rodriguez working out:

Cristiano Ronaldo's girfriend working out

Rodriguez, a model by trade, always keeps herself in top shape. Considering that she is Ronaldo's partner, who's a fitness enthusiast himself, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Georgina Rodriguez once said she's intimidated to work out with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez once said that working out with Cristiano Ronaldo is an intimidating prospect. Ronaldo keeps utmost care of his health and fitness. It's one of the main reasons behind the 38-year-old's unreal longevity.

Even though Rodriguez is fit herself, her level is no match with Ronaldo's. Speaking to Women's Health magazine in 2020, Rodriguez said about exercising with her illustrious partner:

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

Fans often get to see both of their impressive workout routines. Ronaldo often posts about his recovery and exercise routines on social media.

Rodriguez also keeps herself active through various workouts. She also has an innate liking for dancing. Rodriguez has also recently been seen taking lessons on twerking, which she often posts on her social media handles.

Ronaldo and his partner currently reside in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes