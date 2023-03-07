Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off incredible shoe collection on bathroom floor

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has showcased a portion of her eye-popping shoe collection to her social media followers.

Georgina Rodriguez, who is days away from launching the second season of her hit Netflix series “Soy Georgina”, leads a luxurious life with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine social media influencer and entrepreneur currently lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with her footballer beau, following his move to Al-Nassr.

On Monday (6 March), Georgina Rodriguez offered fans a peek into her life as she visited a yoga gym in Riyadh. She posted seven pictures, with the following caption:

“Thank you to all of the amazing people I met today 💘such a wonderful working day it was a pleasure ☀️My super cool outfit from @aloyoga”

The second picture was the most interesting of the lot, as it gave her fans a glimpse of her shoe collection. She posed fashionably on the bathroom floor, next to over 12 pairs of eye-catching shoes. A couple of other pairs were poking their noses from the opposite side. According to The Sun, the collection is believed to be worth thousands of dollars.

In one of the other pictures, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is seen wearing a face mask, enjoying a rejuvenating spa session.

Ronaldo, who happens to be one of Georgina Rodriguez’s 46.9 million followers, dropped a “❤️” emoji in the comment section.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends aid plane full of essentials and care items to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria

Turkey and Syria were rocked by a massive 7.8 magnitude (on Richter Scale) earthquake on February 6. The tragedy, which is being dubbed the worst in 100 years, has claimed over 50,000 lives. Thousands are still missing, while over 500,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Turkey alone.

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the aid of the affected, sending a plane full of essentials to the affected areas. As per ESPN, Ronaldo has paid for tents, warm clothes, baby supplies, bedding, and food.

Al Jazeera English @AJEnglish



A Syrian boy who survived the February 6 earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria met Cristiano Ronaldo after being invited to Saudi Arabia to watch Al Nassr play "When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream."A Syrian boy who survived the February 6 earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria met Cristiano Ronaldo after being invited to Saudi Arabia to watch Al Nassr play "When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream."A Syrian boy who survived the February 6 earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria met Cristiano Ronaldo after being invited to Saudi Arabia to watch Al Nassr play ⤵️ https://t.co/uq6bfpThYL

Ronaldo also fulfilled the dream of a Syrian boy, Nabil Saeed, who had expressed his desire to meet the Real Madrid legend after being safely evacuated from an affected area. The Portugal icon flew him over to watch Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al Batin in Riyadh. Later, Ronaldo conversed with Nabil and posed for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes