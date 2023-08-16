Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in a pink bikini in 43-degree Riyadh heat

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently took to Instagram to upload a bikini snap as she enjoys her time in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo recently won the Arab Club Champions Cup as he scored twice against Al-Hilal to claim his first title with the Saudi Pro League side. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had to be subbed off after he sustained an injury on Saturday (August 12).

After the match, he uploaded a picture on Instagram with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and his children, as well as the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy. Consequently, as the Portuguese attacker again headed towards training as his partner decided to give her fans a heads-up.

Georgina Rodriguez in a pink bikini in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rodriguez took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a pink bikini. She also added the location in the fabulous snap she shared, as the Spanish model was spending quality time in Riyadh, where the temperature was 43°C.

She has been enjoying her stay in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as she often shares posts about her lavish lifestyle. On her social media account, she always posts pictures with her children and her superstar boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr starts their Saudi Pro League campaign with a loss

Al-Nassr spent a huge amount in the summer transfer window as they added Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, and more to bolster their squad. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo, all the efforts went in vain after they suffered a defeat against Al-Ettifaq in their season opener.

Al-Ettifaq also made a few new signings in the summer transfer window, as Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard was introduced as the new coach. Also, Jordan Henderson was named as the new skipper of the Saudi Pro League side.

Sadio Mane gave his side an early lead following a jaw-dropping effort in the 4th minute of the match. However, goals from Robin Quaison and Moussa Dembele nullified his attempt to take two points home.

Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is most likely to make his return in the next match, where Luis Castro's Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Taawoun. On the flip side, Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq will face Al-Hazm on August 18.