Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spotted wearing watch with at least 250 diamonds, whose staggering price comes to light

During a recent dinner date with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, Georgina Rodriguez flaunted an ultra expensive luxury watch. In one of the pictures she shared on Instagram, she was seen wearing a Richard Mille 037 Swiss watch, one of the most expensive she has worn so far.

According to Richard Mille (as per the Luxonomist), the watch worn by Georgina is one with 'extreme complexity'. It's a gold watch studded with at least 250 diamonds set in pavé and has a rubber strap. The hardness of its TPT carbon case makes the placement of the diamonds quite complicated.

Some other features of Georgina Rodriguez's super expensive watch include a variable geometry rotor, large date and function selector and a power reserve of around 50 hours.

The crown is made in titanium, which ensures the integrity of the watch's internal movement. The crown is said to be virtually impossible to move, except by an expert watchmaker.

The Richard Mille 037 is worth around €200,000, but the customised version chosen by Georgina Rodriguez is priced at €350,000. That's as per luxury jewellery and watchmaking expert Daniel Nicolas.

How has Georgina Rodriguez's partner Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Georgina Rodriguez's partner Cristiano Ronaldo has been in rollicking form for his Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer late last year.

In 10 competitive games across competitions, the 38-year-old has scored an impressive 11 times and also bagged five assists. The tally includes a league-leading 10 goals and five assists in the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Nassr have won their last six games and trail leaders Al-Hilal (20) by two points.

On Monday (October 2), Ronaldo opened his AFC Champions League account. He scored his team's first goal with a deft chip in the 3-1 home win over Tajik side Istiklol. Talisca (brace) scored Al-Alami's other two goals.

The SPL giants return to action in the league against Abha at home on Friday.