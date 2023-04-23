Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns fans on Instagram with jaw-dropping snap from the gym

Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez has once again captured the attention of her adoring fanbase with a glimpse into her fitness routine. The Spanish beauty showcased her stunning curves and backside in a workout video on her Instagram story, leaving her 49 million followers in awe.

The 29-year-old social media sensation is settling into life in the Middle East, following the couple's recent move from Manchester. It was in 2017 that the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alana Martina. Fast forward four years, and the duo excitedly announced in 2021 that they were expecting twins.

Patrick Mukasa @pmukasaofficial Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2017 and have four children. They are still boyfriend and girlfriend, not yet married. Here, you meet a girl and the next thing you put a ring on her finger! Hard working man, take it slow. Know her ambitions first Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2017 and have four children. They are still boyfriend and girlfriend, not yet married. Here, you meet a girl and the next thing you put a ring on her finger! Hard working man, take it slow. Know her ambitions first https://t.co/tkkAM0UrUb

Tragically, their son Angel passed away at birth, but their daughter Bella Esmeralda survived, adding to the family's joy. Amid the highs and lows of their personal lives, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez denied rumors of a secret wedding in Mexico in 2019.

The Portuguese football legend is currently showcasing his skills for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League after parting ways with Manchester United. His interview with Piers Morgan, where he slammed the club's directors, manager and facilities did not sit well at Old Trafford, and his exit was hardly unexpected.

The love story between Ronaldo and Rodriguez began when they met at a Gucci store, where she was employed during his time at Real Madrid. In the popular Netflix series, "I am Georgina," the charismatic Rodriguez said:

“He’s such a handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. Let’s just say it was butterflies in my stomach.”

Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly discontent with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's lifestyle

Portuguese journalist Daniel Nascimento has stirred up speculation, suggesting that Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is discontent with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Nascimento alleged that Ronaldo's dissatisfaction stemmed from Rodriguez's attempts to match his level of fame and success.

The journalist further claimed that Rodriguez indulges in excessive spending, frequently passing her days shopping in Riyadh's luxury malls (via MARCA):

“Ronaldo is not happy. Georgina spends her days in a shopping centre in Riyadh and that’s one of the reasons why Cristiano is starting to find this story not funny. She just spends and spends and spends. And worst of all, she thinks she’s on Cristiano’s level. She is putting herself on a pedestal and he is not liking it at all.”

These assertions, however, have yet to be confirmed or addressed by the high-profile couple.

