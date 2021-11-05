"Cristiano Ronaldo's goals won’t win the Premier League or Champions League" – John Barnes issues warning to Solskjaer about Manchester United future 

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals will not save Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job at Manchester United, according to Liverpool legend John Barnes. The former England winger believes Solskjaer's inconsistency will cost Manchester United in the long run.

Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure to deliver trophies this season after Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. However, the Norwegian has failed to get the best out of his squad and calls for him to be sacked have grown in recent weeks.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been one of United's standout players so far this season. The Portuguese has bailed them out of trouble on numerous occasions and has already racked up nine goals in 11 games in all competitions.

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, John Barnes said Solskjaer cannot keep relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to get him out of jail.

"He's given them a bit of hope, but I don't think Ronaldo scoring goals will save Ole if they don't win matches. They really have to start performing consistently. Ronaldo won't keep Solskjaer in this job - nor will he get him the sack. The question mark against Ole is the inconsistency."

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's fine start to the season has earned him praise from all quarters, including manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian compared the Manchester United star to Michael Jordan after the Portuguese scored and assisted in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

"We all have our roles and responsibilities. Of course Cristiano is a leader in the group but that's what he does, he scores goals. We're not happy conceding two goals - but he does provide those moments and I'm sure the Chicago Bulls didn't mind having Michael Jordan either. Sometimes teams have the players they have and that's why they are Manchester United, that's why they are champions at the Chicago Bulls. You just come up with those moments."

"For me, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting better and better for us. He's feeling better. You know he's not had a proper pre-season, now he is getting better and better and he's feeling up to speed now."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table on 17 points, three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United. The Red Devils face champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram