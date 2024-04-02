Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel bed in Slovenia to be auctioned as memorabilia with staggering starting price after Portugal defeat

In a surprising turn of events, the hotel bed which Cristiano Ronaldo used in Slovenia whilst being on international duty is going on auction for charity. The Al-Nassr superstar formed part of the Portugal squad that traveled to Ljubljana to play an international friendly which they lost 2-0.

According to GOAL, the bed which Ronaldo used at The Grand Plaza Hotel will go to auction at the starting price of €5,000. The hotel, along with POPTV, put out a statement announcing the chance for fans to win this rare piece of memorabilia belonging to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The two parties suggested that this unique auction is a way for the country of Slovenia to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar career which is in its twilight. The statement reads as follows:

“Since this was a rather special and unique event, we decided to prepare a unique surprise in which all fans can participate. We do not know when we will have the opportunity to host Ronaldo in Slovenia again. At a special auction, we will offer the bed in which the star Cristiano Ronaldo slept at our place. We wish everyone good luck and successful participation in the event.”

Despite the starting price being relatively low at €5,000, it is very much expected to sky rocket as Ronaldo fans try and get their hands on the bed he slept on. There is previous history of the Portugal skipper's memorabilia going for large sums of money.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his second spell at Manchester United back in November 2022 before moving to Saudi Arabia on a free transfer. The shirt he wore in his final game for the Red Devils against Aston Villa went for £39,000 (€45,600).

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo kept a very low profile whilst being in Slovenia for the international friendly. Fans were left disappointed for not being able to see the superstar forward outside of the pitch. However, they can now participate in an auction to win his bed which he used whilst being in the Slavic nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered defeat against Slovenia as Portugal prepare for Euro 2024

Despite playing for the full 90 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal suffered a 2-0 defeat against Slovenia on March 26. Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Max Elsnik scored the goals for the hosts to beat the Euro 2016 winners.

The defeat, however, should not affect Portugal's preparations ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany. The Selecao secured qualification for the showpiece tournament by winning all 10 matches in their group.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of Portugal's qualification process. The 39-year-old forward scored 10 goals from nine matches and seems ready to lead his nation's attack at Euro 2024 later this summer.

Ronaldo has also been in some great form for his club side Al-Nassr. He has so far scored 33 goals and provided 11 assists from 34 matches across all competitions.

